In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS