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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Himalayan
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.94 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc411 cc
Power40 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
154 kmph-
Max Power
40 PS @ 9000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-valve Fi-DTS-i 6-speedSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Displacement
350 cc411 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForkTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Display
LCD Screen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,3632,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9002,15,900
RTO
15,51217,772
Insurance
11,95120,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7575,458
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong top-end performanceSlick Sport ShifterGood handler

Cons

Noticeable engine heat in slow-moving trafficFirm suspension over broken roads

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z now benefits from a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,500 price reduction following a GST revision, making it more accessible to buyers.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets more affordable after GST price cut
1 May 2026
Bajaj has not made any cosmetic changes to the Pulsar NS400Z.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z review: Smaller engine, better motorcycle?
25 Jun 2026
Bajaj’s NS400Z now gets a 350cc engine, but its design, features and price stay the same.
New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which 350cc should be your pick?
22 Apr 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
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Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
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Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
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