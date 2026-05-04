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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS400Z vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.94 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc349.34 cc
Power40 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
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Specification
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
154 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
40 PS @ 9000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-valve Fi-DTS-i 6-speed4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Displacement
350 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForkTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Display
LCD ScreenYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,3632,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9001,93,080
RTO
15,51215,946
Insurance
11,95110,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7574,725
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong top-end performanceSlick Sport ShifterGood handler

Cons

Noticeable engine heat in slow-moving trafficFirm suspension over broken roads

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