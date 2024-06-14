In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Okhi90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Okhi90
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|160 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|373.27 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.