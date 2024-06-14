HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Okhi90
BrandBajajOkinawa
Price₹ 1.85 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity373.27 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm-
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
373.27 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4V, DOHC with DLC coated finger followers-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Tyre Size
Front:110/70 - 17, Rear: 140/70 - R17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
168 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg-
Saddle Height
807 mm900 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
USD Front Forks-
Features
Riding Modes
Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ride-by-wire TechnologyE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,05,0741,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,0001,86,006
RTO
14,8000
Insurance
5,2746,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4074,139

