Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Racer
BrandBajajMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.85 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity373.27 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm-
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
373.27 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4V, DOHC with DLC coated finger followers-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front:110/70 - 17, Rear: 140/70 - R17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
168 mm185 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm-
Kerb Weight
174 kg-
Saddle Height
807 mm-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
USD Front Forks-
Features
Riding Modes
Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ride-by-wire Technology-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,05,0742,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,0001,92,740
RTO
14,8002,122
Insurance
5,2746,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4074,317

