In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Mojo 300 bs6
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|294 cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|25.72 PS PS