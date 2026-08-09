In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Thunderbolt engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Thunderbolt Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Thunderbolt
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|5.18 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours