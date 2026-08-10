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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Joy e-bike Beast

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Beast engine makes power & torque 5 kW & 230 Nm (Motor) respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Beast Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Beast
BrandBajajJoy e-bike
Price₹ 1.94 Lakhs₹ 2.42 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage34 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-5.18 kWh
Engine Capacity350 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours

Filters
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
154 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
40 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-valve Fi-DTS-i 6-speed-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm230 Nm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Displacement
350 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForkHydraulic
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Display
LCD ScreenYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,3632,49,592
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9002,42,000
RTO
15,5120
Insurance
11,9517,592
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7575,364
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong top-end performanceSlick Sport ShifterGood handler

Cons

Noticeable engine heat in slow-moving trafficFirm suspension over broken roads

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