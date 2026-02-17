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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Jawa 42

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs 42 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z 42
BrandBajajJawa
Price₹ 1.94 Lakhs₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc294.72 cc
Power40 PS PS27.32 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
154 kmph-
Max Power
40 PS @ 9000 rpm27.32 PS
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-valve Fi-DTS-i 6-speedSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm26.84 Nm
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Displacement
350 cc294.72 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForkTelescopic Forks, 35 mm
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Display
LCD Screen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,3631,83,556
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9001,59,431
RTO
15,51212,754
Insurance
11,95111,371
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7573,945
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong top-end performanceSlick Sport ShifterGood handler

Cons

Noticeable engine heat in slow-moving trafficFirm suspension over broken roads

42 Comparison with other bikes

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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

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