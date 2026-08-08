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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS400Z vs Hness CB350

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Honda Hness CB350

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Hness CB350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Hness cb350
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.94 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl45.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc348 cc
Power40 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
154 kmph121 kmph
Max Power
40 PS @ 9000 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-valve Fi-DTS-i 6-speed4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Displacement
350 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForkTelescopic
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Display
LCD ScreenYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,3632,19,755
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9001,92,435
RTO
15,51215,394
Insurance
11,95111,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7574,723
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong top-end performanceSlick Sport ShifterGood handler

Cons

Noticeable engine heat in slow-moving trafficFirm suspension over broken roads

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350RS
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs Meteor 350
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs 350

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