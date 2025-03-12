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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS400Z vs CB350RS

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Honda CB350RS

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs CB350RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Cb350rs
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.94 Lakhs₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc348.36 cc
Power40 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
154 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
40 PS @ 9000 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-valve Fi-DTS-i 6-speed4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Displacement
350 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForkTelescopic
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Display
LCD ScreenYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,3632,24,766
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9001,97,003
RTO
15,51215,760
Insurance
11,95112,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7574,831
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong top-end performanceSlick Sport ShifterGood handler

Cons

Noticeable engine heat in slow-moving trafficFirm suspension over broken roads

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Ronin

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z now benefits from a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,500 price reduction following a GST revision, making it more accessible to buyers.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets more affordable after GST price cut
1 May 2026
Bajaj has not made any cosmetic changes to the Pulsar NS400Z.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z review: Smaller engine, better motorcycle?
25 Jun 2026
Bajaj’s NS400Z now gets a 350cc engine, but its design, features and price stay the same.
New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which 350cc should be your pick?
22 Apr 2026
Honda CB350RS shares its platform with the H'ness and CB350.
Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on this updated retro-modern motorcycle
20 Mar 2025
Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
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2 Dec 2023
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  News

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