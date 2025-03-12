In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs CB350RS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Cb350rs
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|348.36 cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS