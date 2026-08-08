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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS400Z vs Evolve R [2021-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Evolve R [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Evolve r [2021-2024]
BrandBajajEarth Energy EV
Price₹ 1.94 Lakhs₹ 1.42 Lakhs
Range-100 km/charge
Mileage34 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-115 Ah
Engine Capacity350 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
154 kmph
Max Power
40 PS @ 9000 rpm16.99 PS
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-valve Fi-DTS-i 6-speed-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm54 Nm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Displacement
350 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork-
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Display
LCD ScreenYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,3631,57,407
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9001,42,000
RTO
15,51211,360
Insurance
11,9514,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7573,383
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong top-end performanceSlick Sport ShifterGood handler

Cons

Noticeable engine heat in slow-moving trafficFirm suspension over broken roads

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