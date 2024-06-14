HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesPulsar NS400Z vs D15

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs BGauss D15

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, D15 engine makes power & torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
Pulsar NS400Z vs D15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z D15
BrandBajajBGauss
Price₹ 1.85 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range-115 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity373.27 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Filters
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm-
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm110 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
373.27 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4V, DOHC with DLC coated finger followers-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front:110/70 - 17, Rear: 140/70 - R17Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
168 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg107 kg
Saddle Height
807 mm765 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
USD Front Forks-
Features
Riding Modes
Road, Rain, Sport and Off-RoadYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ride-by-wire Technology(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,05,0741,52,073
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,0001,46,191
RTO
14,8000
Insurance
5,2745,882
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4073,268

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
    14 Jun 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z uses a familiar design language.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Top 5 highlights
    24 May 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z uses the same engine as the previous generation KTM 390 Duke.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: 5 things to know
    8 Jun 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
    19 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     