In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n160
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|59.11 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|164.82 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|16 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS