|Max Power
|15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm
|18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|62.38 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm
|14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|164.82 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Oil cooled, FI
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|Constant mesh 5 speed
|6 speed
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|58 mm
|58.0 mm
|On-Road Price
|₹1,44,597
|₹1,99,924
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,22,854
|₹1,74,800
|RTO
|₹10,159
|₹14,274
|Insurance
|₹11,584
|₹10,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,107
|₹4,297