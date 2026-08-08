In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n160
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|59.11 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|164.82 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|16 PS PS
|9.78 PS PS