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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N160 vs SXL 150

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n160 Sxl 150
BrandBajajVespa
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage59.11 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity164.82 cc149.5 cc
Power16 PS PS10.79 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L-
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Length
1989 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1290 mm
Height
1050 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm770 mm
Width
743 mm690 mm
Front Caliper
2 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Caliper
1 Piston-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
120 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
16 PS @ 8750 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
62.38 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
164.82 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, FISingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Wet MultiplateCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up-
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
58 mm58 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks (37 mm)Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Nitrox MonoshockDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Kill Switch
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Distance To Empty
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Gear Position Indicator
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCD-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,4501,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,1421,50,554
RTO
10,02112,044
Insurance
12,2874,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9753,587

Pulsar N160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar 150
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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