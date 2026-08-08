In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n160
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|59.11 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|164.82 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|16 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS