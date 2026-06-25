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Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Pulsar N160 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n160 Iqube
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage59.11 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity164.82 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Self Starter Button
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L-
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm157 mm
Length
1989 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1301 mm
Height
1050 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
743 mm-
Front Caliper
2 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17-
Rear Caliper
1 Piston-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
120 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
16 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Stroke
62.38 mm-
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
164.82 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, FI-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
58 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks (37 mm)-
Rear Suspension
Nitrox Monoshock-
Features
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Kill Switch
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Distance To Empty
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Gear Position Indicator
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCD5 Inch TFT
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,4501,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,1421,11,422
RTO
10,0210
Insurance
12,2875,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9752,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

Pulsar N160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar 150
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS200

iQube Comparison with other bikes

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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450X
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ola Electric S1 X 3 Genundefined | Electric | Automatic₹95 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450S

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