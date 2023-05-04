Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|62.38 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm
|140 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|164.82 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|-
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Oil cooled, FI
|-
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|-
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Gear Box
|Constant mesh 5 speed
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|58 mm
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,44,597
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,22,854
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹10,159
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹11,584
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,107
|₹2,166