In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n160
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|59.11 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|164.82 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|16 PS PS
|20.21 PS