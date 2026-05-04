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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N160 vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n160 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage59.11 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity164.82 cc349.34 cc
Power16 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Length
1989 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1390 mm
Height
1050 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm805 mm
Width
743 mm785 mm
Front Caliper
2 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Caliper
1 Piston-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
120 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
16 PS @ 8750 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
62.38 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
164.82 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, FI4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up-
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm72 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks (37 mm)Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Nitrox MonoshockTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Kill Switch
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Distance To Empty
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Gear Position Indicator
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,4502,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,1421,93,080
RTO
10,02115,946
Insurance
12,28710,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9754,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

Pulsar N160 Comparison with other bikes

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