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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N160 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n160 Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage59.11 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity164.82 cc346 cc
Power16 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13.5 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm135 mm
Length
1989 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1395 mm
Height
1050 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg186 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
743 mm810 mm
Front Caliper
2 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Caliper
1 Piston-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi-
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
16 PS @ 8750 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
62.38 mm90 mm
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
164.82 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, FISingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multiplate (6 plates)
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up-
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm70 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks (37 mm)Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Nitrox MonoshockTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Kill Switch
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Distance To Empty
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Gear Position Indicator
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,4501,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,1421,38,726
RTO
10,02111,728
Insurance
12,2878,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9753,413

Pulsar N160 Comparison with other bikes

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