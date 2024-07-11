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Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Pulsar N160 vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n160 Rv400
BrandBajajRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage59.11 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity164.82 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L-
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm215 mm
Length
1989 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1350 mm
Height
1050 mm1112 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm814 mm
Width
743 mm813 mm
Front Caliper
2 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
120 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
16 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Stroke
62.38 mm-
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
164.82 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, FI-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
58 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks (37 mm)Upside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Nitrox MonoshockMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Kill Switch
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Distance To Empty
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Gear Position Indicator
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,4501,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,1421,39,950
RTO
10,0210
Insurance
12,2875,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9753,132

Pulsar N160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar 150
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS200

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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