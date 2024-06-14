In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 15.68 bhp PS & 14.65 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Pulsar N160 vs Okhi90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n160
|Okhi90
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.23 Lakhs
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|160 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.11 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|164.82 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.