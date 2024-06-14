HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesPulsar N160 vs Racer

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 15.68 bhp PS & 14.65 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Pulsar N160 vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n160 Racer
BrandBajajMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.23 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage59.11 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity164.82 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel ABS
₹1.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm-
Stroke
62.38 mm-
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
164.82 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Oil cooled, FI-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
Constant mesh 5 speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
14 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm185 mm
Length
1989 mm-
Wheelbase
1358 mm-
Kerb Weight
152 kg-
Height
1,050 mm-
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
743 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Frame-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 31 mm-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
No-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Mobile Application
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Distance To Empty Readout, Fuel economy and Range indicator-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V DC3.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,5972,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,22,8541,92,740
RTO
10,1592,122
Insurance
11,5846,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1074,317

Bajaj Pulsar N160 | Petrol | Manual 1.31 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Yamaha MT-15 V2 | Petrol | Manual 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs MT-15 V2
Bajaj Pulsar N160 | Petrol | Manual 1.31 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 | Petrol | Manual 1.46 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar N160 | Petrol | Manual 1.31 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Bajaj Pulsar N150 | Petrol | Manual 1.18 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N160 | Petrol | Manual 1.31 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V 159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual 1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Bajaj Pulsar N160 | Petrol | Manual 1.31 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
TVS Apache RTR 160 | Petrol | Manual 1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160
Bajaj Pulsar N160 | Petrol | Manual 1.31 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
TVS Raider | Petrol | Manual 95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Raider

