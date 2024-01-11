In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at 99,000 (last recorded price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm & 14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less