In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm & 14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less