In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm & 14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm.
On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
