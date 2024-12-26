In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n160
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|59.11 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|164.82 cc
|162.71 cc
|Power
|16 PS PS
|13.18 PS PS