In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs CB350RS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n160
|Cb350rs
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|59.11 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|164.82 cc
|348.36 cc
|Power
|16 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS