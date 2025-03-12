hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPulsar N160 vs CB350RS

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Honda CB350RS

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs CB350RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n160 Cb350rs
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage59.11 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity164.82 cc348.36 cc
Power16 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Back View Mirror
Taillight
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Self Starter Button
Engine
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L15 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm168 mm
Length
1989 mm2171 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1441 mm
Height
1050 mm1097 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg179 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
743 mm782 mm
Front Caliper
2 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi-
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
120 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
16 PS @ 8750 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
62.38 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
164.82 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, FI4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm70 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks (37 mm)Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Nitrox MonoshockTwin-Hydraulic
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Kill Switch
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Distance To Empty
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Gear Position Indicator
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,4502,24,766
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,1421,97,003
RTO
10,02115,760
Insurance
12,28712,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9754,831

Pulsar N160 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS200

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Ronin

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 comes with a 164.82 cc engine that puts out 16 Ps of max power.
5 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from the Bajaj Pulsar N160
13 Jul 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
The Pulsar N250 and the MT-15 V2 are two competing motorcycles in the Indian streetfighter segment that offer sporty styling with a range of features.
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250: Which sub-2 lakh streetfighter should you pick
17 Oct 2024
Honda CB350RS shares its platform with the H'ness and CB350.
Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on this updated retro-modern motorcycle
20 Mar 2025
Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
Honda announces voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Check details
2 Dec 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers