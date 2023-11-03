In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm & 14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 4V engine makes power & torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm respectively. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less