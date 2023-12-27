In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Devot Motors Devot E-Bike choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Devot Motors Devot E-Bike choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm & 14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less