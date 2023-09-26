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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs YZF R15 V3

Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n150 [2023-2025] Yzf r15 v3
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage48.5 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc155 cc
Power14.5 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L11 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
145 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 Kmph-
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Mono-ShockMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Telescopic Fork
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear IndicatorAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,0851,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,24,8901,56,700
RTO
9,99113,066
Insurance
7,20410,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0533,919

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