HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar N150 vs YZF R15 V3

Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

Filters
Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
010,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5293,919

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4
null | Petrol | Manual1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
null | Petrol | Manual1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs YZF R15 V3

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes