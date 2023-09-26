HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs Yamaha MT-15

Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
Dark Matte Blue
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multiple Disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,66,096
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,40,900
RTO
011,802
Insurance
010,124
Accessories Charges
03,270
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5293,570

