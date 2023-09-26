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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs FZS-FI V3

Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n150 [2023-2025] Fzs-fi v3
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage48.5 kmpl49.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc149 cc
Power14.5 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
145 kg135 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
90 Kmph115 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc149 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Mono-Shock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear IndicatorMuffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,0851,28,399
Ex-Showroom Price
1,24,8901,12,693
RTO
9,9919,015
Insurance
7,2046,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0532,759
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

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