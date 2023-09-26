HT Auto
Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc249 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet,multiple disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
010,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5293,546

