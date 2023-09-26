Saved Articles
Home
Compare Bikes
Pulsar N150 vs FZ 25
Bajaj Pulsar N150
vs
Yamaha FZ 25
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yamaha FZ 25
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Chain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc
249 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Wet,multiple disc
No Of Cylinders
1
-
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
-
Gear Box
5 Speed
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹1,17,677
₹1,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
₹1,17,677
₹1,34,800
RTO
₹0
₹11,514
Insurance
₹0
₹10,283
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹2,099
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹2,529
₹3,410
