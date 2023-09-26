HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs White Carbon Motors GT5

Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
149.68 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,15,000
RTO
09,200
Insurance
03,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5292,739

