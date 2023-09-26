HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar N150 vs VXL 125

Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs Vespa VXL 125

Filters
Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc124.45 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,29,259
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,13,342
RTO
09,067
Insurance
06,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5292,778

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes