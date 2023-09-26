HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar N150 vs Urban Club 125

Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs Vespa Urban Club 125

Filters
Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc124.45 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,67794,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
06,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5292,339

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes