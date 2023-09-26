HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs Vespa SXL 150

Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc149.5 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,68,394
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,48,779
RTO
011,902
Insurance
07,713
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5293,619

