In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n150 [2023-2025]
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.5 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|9.77 PS PS