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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs SXL 125 [2020-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n150 [2023-2025] Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
BrandBajajVespa
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage48.5 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc124 cc
Power14.5 PS PS9.77 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
145 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 Kmph90 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm9.77 PS @ 7400 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc124.45 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateCentrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Mono-ShockDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Gear IndicatorAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,0851,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,24,8901,36,601
RTO
9,99110,928
Insurance
7,2043,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0533,254

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