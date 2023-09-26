In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n150 [2023-2025]
|Iqube
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|74-212 km/charge
|Mileage
|48.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours