Compare BikesPulsar N150 vs Apache RTR 200 4V

Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpmSport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpmSport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc197.75 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,48,873
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,29,315
RTO
010,345
Insurance
09,213
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5293,199

