Pulsar N150 vs Apache RTR 180

Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs TVS Apache RTR 180

Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
BS6
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc177.4 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multi Plate Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,32,685
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,12,065
RTO
09,731
Insurance
09,129
Accessories Charges
01,760
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5292,851

