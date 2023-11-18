Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
BS6
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc249 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-plate type
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,93,890
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,67,700
RTO
015,446
Insurance
09,879
Accessories Charges
0865
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5294,167

