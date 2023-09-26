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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n150 [2023-2025] Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 88,376
Mileage48.5 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc124 cc
Power14.5 PS PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
145 kg110 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 Kmph95 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc124 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Mono-ShockSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Telescopic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Indicator-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,0851,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,24,89088,376
RTO
9,99110,485
Insurance
7,2046,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0532,264

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Bajaj Pulsar N150 sporty commuter launched: Key highlights
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15 Jul 2025
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Bajaj Pulsar N150 borrows its engine from P150 and styling cues from N160.
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30 Sept 2023
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