In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. The Pulsar N150 mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Pulsar N150 vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n150
|Buzz
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|-
|90 km/charge
|Mileage
|48.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.