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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n150 [2023-2025] Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage48.5 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc346 cc
Power14.5 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1395 mm
Kerb Weight
145 kg186 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
90 Kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc346 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multiplate (6 plates)
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Mono-ShockTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Gear Indicator-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,0851,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,24,8901,38,726
RTO
9,99111,728
Insurance
7,2048,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0533,413

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Latest Car & Bike News

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