In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n150 [2023-2025]
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.5 kmpl
|38.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|346 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS