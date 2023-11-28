Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar N150 vs Beat

Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs Maruthisan Beat

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or Maruthisan Beat choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Beat
Maruthisan Beat
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
149.68 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,77,276
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,70,263
RTO
02,122
Insurance
04,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5293,810

