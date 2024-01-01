In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 Price starts at 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The Pulsar N150 mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less