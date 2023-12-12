Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs Kawasaki W175

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc177 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,56,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,35,000
RTO
010,800
Insurance
010,960
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5293,369

    Latest News

    The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
    2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
    12 Dec 2023
    File photo of Bajaj Pulsar N150.
    Bajaj Auto reports 16% rise in December sales to 3,26,806 units
    1 Jan 2024
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
    Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    2 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     