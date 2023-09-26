In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n150 [2023-2025]
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.5 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|162.71 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS PS
|13.18 PS PS