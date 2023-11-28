Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar N150 vs Honda SP160

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar N150 or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150
STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc160 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
21
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
On-Road Price
1,17,6771,38,877
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,6771,17,500
RTO
010,900
Insurance
010,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5292,985

    Latest News

    The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS version priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant discontinued. Here’s why
    28 Nov 2023
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    Bajaj Pulsar N150 can be considered as a more aggressive version of the Pulsar P150.
    Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar N150 sporty commuter bike: Check price, specs
    26 Sept 2023
    Bajaj Pulsar N150 borrows its engine from P150 and styling cues from N160.
    Bajaj Pulsar N150 launched: 5 things to know
    30 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
